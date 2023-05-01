MULTIMEDIA
Queueing for work in Marikina
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 01 2023 04:16 PM
Applicants queue and sit for interviews at a job fair organized by the local city government to mark Labor Day in Marikina City. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that employment rate was at 95.2 percent in February 2023, with the service industry dominating the labor market. Government labor agencies are looking to improve worker benefits, business regulations and bureaucratic efficiency to attract investments, promote better quality jobs, and accelerate economic growth.
