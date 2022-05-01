Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ka Leody leads Labor Day march in Manila

Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2022 02:41 PM

Ka Leody, labor groups march in Manila

Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody De Guzman negotiates with police officers barricading the road going to Mendiola, Manila on Sunday. De Guzman has been actively campaigning for workers’ rights as part of his election agenda for the May 9 national polls.

Read More:  Labor Day   May 1   Ka Leody De Guzman   workers right   laborers   Leody de Guzman   Ka Leody   protest action   Mendiola   rally   Halalan 2022   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   Philippine elections   Philippine elections 2022   presidential candidate  