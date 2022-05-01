Ka Leody, labor groups march in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ka Leody leads Labor Day march in Manila Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 01 2022 02:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody De Guzman negotiates with police officers barricading the road going to Mendiola, Manila on Sunday. De Guzman has been actively campaigning for workers’ rights as part of his election agenda for the May 9 national polls. Police bar Ka Leody’s Labor Day protest at Mendiola Read More: Labor Day May 1 Ka Leody De Guzman workers right laborers Leody de Guzman Ka Leody protest action Mendiola rally Halalan 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 presidential candidate /sports/05/01/22/young-guards-see-bright-future-in-ue-despite-winless-season/overseas/05/01/22/20-civilians-evacuated-from-besieged-mariupol-plant-reports/life/05/01/22/rachel-peters-shares-adorable-swimming-video-of-daughter/business/05/01/22/oversupply-ng-sibuyas-pinapakinabangan-sa-occ-mindoro/business/05/01/22/china-factory-activity-dips-to-lowest-in-two-years