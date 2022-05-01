Ka Leody, labor groups march in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Ka Leody leads Labor Day march in Manila

Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody De Guzman negotiates with police officers barricading the road going to Mendiola, Manila on Sunday. De Guzman has been actively campaigning for workers’ rights as part of his election agenda for the May 9 national polls.