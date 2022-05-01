DOLE holds job fair in Manila

MULTIMEDIA
DOLE holds job fair on Labor Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 01 2022 05:11 PM
Job hunters visit a job fair in Manila on Labor Day, Sunday. An estimated 3.13 million Filipinos are jobless, while around 6.38 million Filipinos are underemployed based on the February 2022 report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority.
- /news/05/01/22/barako-para-kay-leni-brings-free-coffee-drinks-to-supporters
- /news/05/01/22/unang-government-hospital-sa-clark-itatayo-na
- /video/entertainment/05/01/22/ez-mil-emosyonal-sa-mainit-na-pagsalubong-sa-asap
- /news/05/01/22/marcos-jr-vows-to-revise-anti-endo-bill
- /sports/05/01/22/young-guards-see-bright-future-in-ue-despite-winless-season