DOLE holds job fair on Labor Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2022 05:11 PM

DOLE holds job fair in Manila

Job hunters visit a job fair in Manila on Labor Day, Sunday. An estimated 3.13 million Filipinos are jobless, while around 6.38 million Filipinos are underemployed based on the February 2022 report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority. 

