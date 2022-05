Celeste Cortesi crowned Miss Universe PH

MULTIMEDIA

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 is Celeste Cortesi

ABS-CBN News

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City (center) pose for photos with 1st Runner-up Annabelle McDonnell (from left), Miss Universe Philippines-Tourism Michelle Dee, Miss Universe Philippines-Charity Pauline Amelinckx and second runner-up Katrina Llegado during the coronation night at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday. Cortesi also won Best in Swimsuit, Miss Photogenic, Miss Avana, and Miss Aqua Boracay.