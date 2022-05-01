Advancing workers' rights on Labor Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pushing workers agenda for May 9 election Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 01 2022 01:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Labor groups and supporters collectively dubbed as "Workers for Leni" march along EDSA toward Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in celebration of Labor Day, Sunday. The group paid tribute to workers in the country and pushed for security of tenure for all Filipino workers. On Labor Day, workers' groups lament 'discriminatory, inadequate' minimum wage Read More: Labor Day Workers for Leni Sentro Kilusang Mayo Uno KMU workers laborers workers rights labor rights /news/05/01/22/duterte-robredo-salute-pinoy-workers-on-labor-day/sports/05/01/22/taylor-edges-serrano-as-boxing-history-made-at-msg/news/05/01/22/comelec-probe-on-debate-mess-wont-affect-elections/sports/05/01/22/friends-teammates-vow-full-support-for-kai-sotto/news/05/01/22/workers-groups-lament-discriminatory-minimum-wage