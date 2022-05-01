Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pushing workers agenda for May 9 election

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2022 01:07 PM

Advancing workers' rights on Labor Day

Labor groups and supporters collectively dubbed as "Workers for Leni" march along EDSA toward Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in celebration of Labor Day, Sunday. The group paid tribute to workers in the country and pushed for security of tenure for all Filipino workers. 

Read More:  Labor Day   Workers for Leni   Sentro   Kilusang Mayo Uno   KMU   workers   laborers   workers rights   labor rights  