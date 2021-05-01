MULTIMEDIA

Workers' groups call for cash aid on Labor Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Various labor groups lead by Kilusang Mayo Uno gather at Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City to protest various issues and call for cash aid for workers and the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC on Labor Day. The protesters originally planned to hold their program at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila but were held off by members of the Manila Police District, saying mass gatherings are prohibited under modified enhanced community quarantine.