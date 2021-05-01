Home > News MULTIMEDIA First batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrives in PH Contributed photo Posted at May 01 2021 05:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The first batch of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia is offloaded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via Qatar Airways Flight QR 932 on Saturday. The arrival brings the total vaccine stock of the Philippines to 4.040 million, about 1.8 million of which have been administered as of April 27. Philippines gets first 15,000 Sputnik V COVID-19 shots Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V Russia NAIA /news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea/entertainment/05/02/21/janine-gutierrez-ayaw-pang-magpakasal-sa-ngayon/news/05/02/21/p46-m-halaga-ng-marijuana-nasamsam-sa-3-lalaki-sa-tarlac-city/sports/05/02/21/nba-cole-anthonys-last-second-trey-carries-magic-past-grizzlies/sports/05/02/21/nba-domantas-sabonis-triple-double-leads-pacers-thrashing-of-thunder