First batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrives in PH

The first batch of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia is offloaded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via Qatar Airways Flight QR 932 on Saturday. The arrival brings the total vaccine stock of the Philippines to 4.040 million, about 1.8 million of which have been administered as of April 27.