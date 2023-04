Marcos leaves for US with economic team

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leaves for official visit to US with economic team

Rolando Mailo, PNA

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, along with the administration’s economic team and business leaders, depart from Villamor Air Base in Pasay City en route to the United States on Sunday. Marcos, who will be in the US for a 5-day official visit, will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. on May 1.