Akbayan holds pre-Labor Day rally

Akbayan holds protest on eve of Labor Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members and supporters of Akbayan party-list hold a rally in front of the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Saturday, a day before Labor Day. The group during the protest said the new administration “must prioritize addressing key labor issues, such as putting an end to labor contractualization, creating decent regular jobs and wages, expanding fuel subsidies, renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise, and implementing a pro-worker alternative economy, among others.”