Help arrives for Hospicio de San Jose

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children staying at the Hospicio de San Jose watch from inside a classroom as volunteers assist donors dropping off donations at the foster care institution in Manila on Friday. Help from different individuals and organizations came pouring in after an online call for aid when the compound was placed on lockdown after some of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.