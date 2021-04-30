Community sharing

Home  >  News

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2021 01:30 PM

Volunteers from the community repack truckloads of donated and purchased vegetables coming from the provinces on Friday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Diliman, Quezon City. The goods will be distributed to different community pantries around the area as donations continue to pour in for the thousands who continue to line up for food aid. 

