Protesters remember Manila Film Center tragedy, debt

Deaths and debt: Protesters remember Manila Film Center tragedy, P203-B tax debt

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of various cause-oriented groups hold a protest on Friday to demand the immediate payment of the P203-billion estate tax liability of the Marcos family. The P203-billion in tax obligations stem from the unpaid taxes worth P23 billion from the heirs of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1997.

They also condemned the tragic death of 163 workers during the construction of the Manila Film Center building in 1981, at their mass action near the film center building at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City.