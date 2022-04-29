Kalikasan o sarili? Mamili ka

MULTIMEDIA

Kalikasan o sarili? Candidates' checklist for the environment

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters stage a rally to remind candidates about the environment this coming elections, in front of the Commission on Elections in Intramuros, Manila on Friday. The groups led by Luntiang Bayan called for the electorate to vote on the basis of urgent national and environmental issues and not about personalities.