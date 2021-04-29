Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ensuring physical distancing, public safety in a community pantry Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2021 05:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Public safety officers from the Quezon City local government assist in a community pantry led by a Christian organization in Barangay South Triangle on Thursday. The Quezon City LGU has previously set guidelines for community pantries to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, while mayors in the National Capital Region may follow suit in creating guidelines, according to the MMDA. Crowd control, health protocols: QC issues guidelines for community pantries Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 community pantry community pantry guidelines physical distancing discipline and public safety officers Quezon City /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child/overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic/entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea