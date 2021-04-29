MULTIMEDIA

Ensuring physical distancing, public safety in a community pantry

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Public safety officers from the Quezon City local government assist in a community pantry led by a Christian organization in Barangay South Triangle on Thursday. The Quezon City LGU has previously set guidelines for community pantries to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, while mayors in the National Capital Region may follow suit in creating guidelines, according to the MMDA.