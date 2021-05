MULTIMEDIA

Marikina inoculates elderly and bedridden residents vs COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers administer Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine to 76-year-old Editha Santiago inside her residence in Marikina City on Thursday. The city government is targeting to inoculate 587 individuals through their house-to-house vaccination drive for senior citizens and bedridden residents, according to Mayor Marcy Teodoro.