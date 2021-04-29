Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ivermectin distribution in Old Balara, QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2021 01:26 PM | Updated as of Apr 29 2021 07:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteer doctors assist in the distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City initiated by lawmakers on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed the distribution of human-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a compassionate special permit, as long as the drug distributed comes from the licensed facility with a doctor's prescription. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus FDA Ivermectin distribution Barangay Old Balara Quezon City multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child/overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic/entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea