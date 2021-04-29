MULTIMEDIA

Ivermectin distribution in Old Balara, QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteer doctors assist in the distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City initiated by lawmakers on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed the distribution of human-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a compassionate special permit, as long as the drug distributed comes from the licensed facility with a doctor's prescription.