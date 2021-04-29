Home  >  News

Ivermectin distribution in Old Balara, QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 01:26 PM | Updated as of Apr 29 2021 07:37 PM

Volunteer doctors assist in the distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City initiated by lawmakers on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed the distribution of human-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a compassionate special permit, as long as the drug distributed comes from the licensed facility with a doctor's prescription. 

