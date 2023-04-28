Home  >  News

US ship in Balikatan exercise makes port call in Manila

Posted at Apr 28 2023 11:53 AM

US ship makes port call in Manila

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship docks on Friday at the port of Manila for a port call. The Makin Island was part of the contingent of US ships that took part in the recent Balikatan exercises in northern Luzon. 

