US ship makes port call in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA US ship in Balikatan exercise makes port call in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2023 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber USS Makin Island (LHD-8), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship docks on Friday at the port of Manila for a port call. The Makin Island was part of the contingent of US ships that took part in the recent Balikatan exercises in northern Luzon. Read More: US ship USS Makin Island Manila port Balikatan /business/04/28/23/before-you-buy-an-aircon-consider-these-tips/entertainment/04/28/23/angeline-quinto-celebrates-1st-birthday-of-son-sylvio/news/04/28/23/pcg-over-100-chinese-militia-ships-spotted-near-julian-felipe-reef/news/04/28/23/ph-embassy-beirut-nag-donate-ng-childrens-books-sa-lebanese-school/news/04/28/23/marcos-names-new-acting-sra-chief