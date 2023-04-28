Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students call for higher education budget Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2023 09:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students from different schools and universities in Manila led by Rise for Education Alliance stage a protest to call for a higher education budget to protect students’ rights to education in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group is also calling for a halt to the implementation of the Tuition and Other Fee Increase (TOFI) and mandatory ROTC. Read More: CHED protest students rights mandatory ROTC TOFI Rise for Education Alliance /video/news/04/28/23/marcos-jr-tiniyak-na-isusulong-ang-press-freedom/entertainment/04/28/23/nicholas-hoult-awkwafina-reflect-on-renfield-characters/video/news/04/28/23/p100-billion-proposal-para-ayusin-ang-naia-pinag-aaralan/video/news/04/28/23/pnp-officials-na-sangkot-sa-droga-di-muna-papangalanan/video/news/04/28/23/pablo-luis-azcona-itinalagang-acting-sra-chief