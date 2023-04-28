MULTIMEDIA

Students call for higher education budget

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students from different schools and universities in Manila led by Rise for Education Alliance stage a protest to call for a higher education budget to protect students’ rights to education in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group is also calling for a halt to the implementation of the Tuition and Other Fee Increase (TOFI) and mandatory ROTC.