Officials' balikatan at Balikatan closing

MULTIMEDIA

Officials' balikatan at Balikatan 2023 closing ceremonies

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Philippine and US officials joined hands during the closing ceremony for the 2023 Balikatan at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday. The officials included Philippine exercise director MGen. Marvin Lacudine, United States Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral John C. Aquilino, Defense officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino, and Lt. Gen William M. Jurney, USMC US Exercise director. Some 17,000 soldiers from the US, Philippines, and Australia participated in the largest ever Baliktan exercises which included various drills and humanitarian assistance activities over a span of three weeks.