Sumilao farmers arrive in Metro Manila

MULTIMEDIA

VP bet Sen. Kiko Pangilinan meets with Sumilao farmers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Farmers who marched from Sumilao, Bukidnon meet with vice presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and sign a covenant to advance farmers and fishers agenda, at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Thursday. The Sumilao farmers, whom presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo helped with their ancestral domain claims as a pro-bono lawyer back in 2007, organized the march with other farmer groups to express support to the Leni-Kiko tandem in the May 9 elections.