Local absentee voting for Philippine Army begins

PH Army begins Local Absentee Voting for qualified personnel

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Qualified Philippine Army personnel cast their votes during the Local Absentee Voting (LAV) of uniformed personnel at Ricarte Hall, Philippine Army Headquarters in Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig on Thursday. According to the Comelec, 34,570 Philippine Army personnel who will perform election duties on May 9 qualified to cast their votes from April 27-29.