Halalan2022 voting for some teachers begin

Teachers cast votes for #Halalan2022

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2022 05:01 PM

Teachers from public schools in Manila cast their vote during the local absentee voting period for uniformed personnel, government workers, and media members on duty during election day, May 9, on Thursday. The Comelec approved a total of 84,357 people under said category, who may vote on April 27-29, 2022.

