Halalan 2022 hopefuls barnstorm Bulacan

Lacson, Sotto barnstorm Bulacan, as #Halalan2022 nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters take selfies with mascots of presidential hopeful Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III during a campaign rally at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan on Thursday. The Halalan 2022 hopefuls met with supporters in a town hall meeting format to address various issues including economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis a few weeks before the national elections.