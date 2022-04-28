Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson, Sotto barnstorm Bulacan, as #Halalan2022 nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2022 10:23 PM

Halalan 2022 hopefuls barnstorm Bulacan

Supporters take selfies with mascots of presidential hopeful Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III during a campaign rally at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan on Thursday. The Halalan 2022 hopefuls met with supporters in a town hall meeting format to address various issues including economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis a few weeks before the national elections. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   national elections   Ping Lacson   Panfilo Lacson   Tito Sotto   Vicente Sotto III   campaign   Bulacan   mascots  