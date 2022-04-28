Halalan 2022 hopefuls barnstorm Bulacan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lacson, Sotto barnstorm Bulacan, as #Halalan2022 nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2022 10:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters take selfies with mascots of presidential hopeful Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III during a campaign rally at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan on Thursday. The Halalan 2022 hopefuls met with supporters in a town hall meeting format to address various issues including economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis a few weeks before the national elections. Sotto to attend Comelec panel interviews Lacson nangakong dadagdagan ang halaga ng 4Ps ayuda pag nanalo Read More: Halalan 2022 national elections Ping Lacson Panfilo Lacson Tito Sotto Vicente Sotto III campaign Bulacan mascots /overseas/04/28/22/biden-targets-russian-oligarchs-to-compensate-ukraine/news/04/28/22/ilang-supporters-ng-kalaban-ni-isko-lumipat-sa-kampo-niya/video/news/04/28/22/pagbawi-ni-espinosa-walang-kinalaman-sa-kaso-ni-de-lima-prosecutor-general/business/04/28/22/twitter-reports-mixed-q1-results-after-musk-deal/news/04/28/22/comelec-may-rule-on-whether-1-year-appointment-ban-applicable-to-marcoleta