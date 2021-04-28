MULTIMEDIA
Sta. Ana Hospital celebrates 11th anniversary
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 28 2021 09:37 PM
Health workers from the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila, which houses a cold storage facility for COVID-19 vaccines, perform a dance number to the song “I Will Survive” in line with their theme "We Will Survive" to mark the 11th year anniversary of the hospital on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities on Wednesday recorded 6,895 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 3 weeks, but it does not include data from 1 testing laboratory that was non-operational on Monday, and 5 laboratories that were unable to submit their results on time.
