Sta. Ana Hospital celebrates 11th anniversary

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers from the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila, which houses a cold storage facility for COVID-19 vaccines, perform a dance number to the song “I Will Survive” in line with their theme "We Will Survive" to mark the 11th year anniversary of the hospital on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities on Wednesday recorded 6,895 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 3 weeks, but it does not include data from 1 testing laboratory that was non-operational on Monday, and 5 laboratories that were unable to submit their results on time.