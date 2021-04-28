MULTIMEDIA

Maginhawa community pantry now a donation drop-off center

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteers receive and repack donations at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday before being redistributed to other nearby community pantries. The Maginhawa community pantry now stands as a drop-off center for donations and is no longer distributing goods to individuals and encourages people to visit community pantries near recipients' areas.