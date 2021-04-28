Home > News MULTIMEDIA Maginhawa community pantry now a donation drop-off center Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2021 05:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers receive and repack donations at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday before being redistributed to other nearby community pantries. The Maginhawa community pantry now stands as a drop-off center for donations and is no longer distributing goods to individuals and encourages people to visit community pantries near recipients' areas. Maginhawa community pantry magsisilbing dropoff point na lang ng donasyon Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 community pantry Maginhawa Community Pantry food aid multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/28/21/total-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-now-over-18300-with-31-new-cases/business/04/28/21/after-manila-water-agreement-maynilad-to-deliberate-new-deal-with-govt/life/04/28/21/food-shorts-new-summer-eats-free-supermarket-membership-for-frontliners/entertainment/04/28/21/5-times-bts-made-history-on-the-billboard-charts-with-film-out/business/04/28/21/google-funding-vaccines-250k-including-ph