Community pantry at UP Diliman

Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2021 12:05 PM

Residents living within the vicinity of the University of the Philippines Diliman campus line up to receive basic food items, donated by the students, UP alumni and residents, at the UP Diliman pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday. Community pantries have been filling the gaps in responding to the needs of people gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

