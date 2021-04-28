Home > News MULTIMEDIA Community pantry at UP Diliman Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2021 12:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents living within the vicinity of the University of the Philippines Diliman campus line up to receive basic food items, donated by the students, UP alumni and residents, at the UP Diliman pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday. Community pantries have been filling the gaps in responding to the needs of people gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: COVID-19 pandemic modified enhanced community quarantine community pantry UP Diliman UP Campus University of the Philippines multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/28/21/look-diego-loyzaga-barbie-imperial-go-on-beach-trip-with-angelica-panganiban-bf/business/04/28/21/pandemic-scarring-effect-philippine-jobs/business/04/28/21/samsung-heirs-pay-billions-inheritance-tax-bill/life/04/28/21/chef-him-uy-de-baron-rustans-tie-up-for-online-cooking-classes/overseas/04/28/21/china-takes-foreign-media-xinjiang-dispel-forced-labor-suspicion