P4.1-billion illegal drugs destroyed

PDEA destroys P4.1 billion worth of illegal drugs

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel inspect bags of confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," during the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. The 700-kilo drug stockpile that PDEA destroyed through thermolysis was worth around P4.1 billion.