P4.1-billion illegal drugs destroyed

PDEA destroys P4.1 billion worth of illegal drugs
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 27 2023 01:13 PM
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel inspect bags of confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," during the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. The 700-kilo drug stockpile that PDEA destroyed through thermolysis was worth around P4.1 billion.
