Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Women push for P100 wage increase

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2023 02:33 PM | Updated as of Apr 27 2023 02:34 PM

P100 wage increase pushed

Women, with limited budgets of P100 to P150, purchase goods for their family's meal for the day at a market in Manila on Thursday. The group led by Partido Manggagawa urged government to lower the prices of basic goods and services, issue cash aid for workers, and push for a P100 wage increase, ahead of Labor Day on May 1. 

Read More:  Partido ng Manggagawa   wage increase   Pritil Market   Labor Day  