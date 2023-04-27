P100 wage increase pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Women push for P100 wage increase

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Women, with limited budgets of P100 to P150, purchase goods for their family's meal for the day at a market in Manila on Thursday. The group led by Partido Manggagawa urged government to lower the prices of basic goods and services, issue cash aid for workers, and push for a P100 wage increase, ahead of Labor Day on May 1.