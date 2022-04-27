World Immunization Week 2022

MULTIMEDIA
World Immunization Week in Marikina
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 27 2022 01:37 PM
Residents have their babies immunized during a ceremonial vaccination as part of the observance of World Immunization Week at the Sto. Niño Health Center, Marikina City, Wednesday. The World Immunization Week aims to have more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the World Health Organization.
- /business/04/27/22/presyo-ng-bigas-tumaas-din-dahil-sa-oil-price-hikes-grupo
- /overseas/04/27/22/myanmar-junta-court-convicts-suu-kyi-of-corruption-source
- /news/04/27/22/mrt-3-free-rides-extended-until-may-30
- /entertainment/04/27/22/kathryn-bernardo-celebrates-daniel-padilla-who-turns-27
- /life/04/27/22/harnaaz-sandhu-hopes-to-welcome-bea-gomez-to-india