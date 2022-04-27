World Immunization Week 2022

MULTIMEDIA

World Immunization Week in Marikina

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents have their babies immunized during a ceremonial vaccination as part of the observance of World Immunization Week at the Sto. Niño Health Center, Marikina City, Wednesday. The World Immunization Week aims to have more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the World Health Organization.