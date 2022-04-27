Three-day local absentee voting starts

MULTIMEDIA

Members of the media cast their votes

Fernando Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Members of the media troop to the Commission on Elections Local Absentee Voting center in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday to cast their votes for the May 9 national election. Local absentee voters are allowed to vote for national posts – president, vice president, senators and party list representatives.