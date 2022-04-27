Policemen line up to vote

MULTIMEDIA

Police officers cast their votes for 2022 elections

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police line up to cast their vote during the local absentee voting at Camp Crame in Quezon City Wednesday. The COMELEC approved a total of 84,357 local absentee voters which include uniformed personnel, government workers, and media members who will be on duty during the national election on May 9.