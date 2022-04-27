Policemen line up to vote

MULTIMEDIA
Police officers cast their votes for 2022 elections
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 27 2022 12:18 PM
Members of the Philippine National Police line up to cast their vote during the local absentee voting at Camp Crame in Quezon City Wednesday. The COMELEC approved a total of 84,357 local absentee voters which include uniformed personnel, government workers, and media members who will be on duty during the national election on May 9.
- /business/04/27/22/bsp-to-test-digital-money-for-wholesale-transactions
- /news/04/27/22/19k-immunocompromised-got-2nd-booster-so-far-in-ncr
- /entertainment/04/27/22/netflix-to-release-the-gray-man-with-gosling-evans
- /overseas/04/27/22/china-detects-first-human-case-of-h3n8-bird-flu
- /business/04/27/22/wilcon-depot-posts-p851-m-net-income-in-first-quarter