Consumer rights group files petition at DOE

Consumer rights group slams ERC, DOE; files petition

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senatorial candidate Atty. Luke Espiritu speaks to the press after filing a petition at the Department of Energy in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig on Wednesday. Consumer rights group Power for People Coalition (P4P) led by presidential candidate Leody De Guzman and party mate Espiritu slammed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and Department of Energy (DOE) for allegedly allowing questionable power supply agreements by electric cooperatives and distribution utilities in Mindanao, despite not having gone through the proper selection process.