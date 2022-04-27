Consumer rights group files petition at DOE

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Consumer rights group slams ERC, DOE; files petition George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2022 06:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senatorial candidate Atty. Luke Espiritu speaks to the press after filing a petition at the Department of Energy in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig on Wednesday. Consumer rights group Power for People Coalition (P4P) led by presidential candidate Leody De Guzman and party mate Espiritu slammed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and Department of Energy (DOE) for allegedly allowing questionable power supply agreements by electric cooperatives and distribution utilities in Mindanao, despite not having gone through the proper selection process. Nakakatipid ba ng kuryente ang biniling appliance? Grupo naalarma sa pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente Read More: Halalan 2022 Luke Espiritu ERC Energy Regulatory Commission DOE Department of Energy Power for People Coalition P4P energy regulation electronic cooperatives electricity protest /news/04/27/22/makakaboto-ba-ang-mga-may-sintomas-ng-covid-19/business/04/27/22/doe-kampanteng-di-magkaka-brownout-sa-mayo-9/sports/04/27/22/letran-san-beda-student-councils-call-for-pink-friday/news/04/27/22/local-authorities-urged-to-implement-stricter-health-protocols/news/04/27/22/group-urges-public-to-learn-cpr-as-more-cases-of-drowning-reported