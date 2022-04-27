Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bohol's Clarin Bridge collapses, rescue ops underway Photo courtesy of Kleniel Wate Posted at Apr 27 2022 08:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People look on after the Clarin Bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Ubos, Loay, Bohol collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Bohol Police Provincial Office, several vehicles plunged into the river with some buried under the debris, and the number of casualties have yet to be determined although rescue operations were underway. Dating tulay sa Bohol, bumagsak Read More: Clarin Bridge Clarin Bridge collapse bridge collapse Bohol regional news regions tulay bumagsak accident Loay Bohol Loay disaster /business/04/27/22/marcos-jr-says-will-convince-investors-who-doubt-him/news/04/27/22/dating-tulay-sa-bohol-bumagsak/life/04/27/22/how-poetry-helped-pablo-tariman-cope-with-the-pandemic/video/news/04/27/22/pacquiao-bumisita-sa-eastern-samar/video/news/04/27/22/sotto-nagpasalamat-sa-endorsement-ng-katunggali