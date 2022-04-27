MULTIMEDIA

Bohol's Clarin Bridge collapses, rescue ops underway

Photo courtesy of Kleniel Wate

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People look on after the Clarin Bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Ubos, Loay, Bohol collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Bohol Police Provincial Office, several vehicles plunged into the river with some buried under the debris, and the number of casualties have yet to be determined although rescue operations were underway.