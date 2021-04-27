Home  >  News

Cash aid needed as COVID bites

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 02:14 PM

Labor rights advocates hold a protest at the Department of Labor and Employment in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The group condemned the alleged repression and red-tagging of trade unionists and called for the defunding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and instead reassign the agency’s funds as cash aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

