Cash aid needed as COVID bites

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Labor rights advocates hold a protest at the Department of Labor and Employment in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The group condemned the alleged repression and red-tagging of trade unionists and called for the defunding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and instead reassign the agency’s funds as cash aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.