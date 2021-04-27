Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cash aid needed as COVID bites George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2021 02:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Labor rights advocates hold a protest at the Department of Labor and Employment in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The group condemned the alleged repression and red-tagging of trade unionists and called for the defunding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and instead reassign the agency’s funds as cash aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: labor rights groups Kilusang Mayo Uno red-tagging DOLE National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) cash aid multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/27/21/philippines-1-million-covid-cases-deaths-palace/sports/04/27/21/nba-richaun-holmes-leads-kings-mavericks/overseas/04/27/21/10-years-after-his-death-bin-laden-still-haunts-pakistan/life/04/27/21/nier-replicant-ver122474487139-is-out-now-heres-what-to-expect/news/04/27/21/panukalang-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-may-legal-na-hadlang-ecop