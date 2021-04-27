MULTIMEDIA

Diocese of Cubao opens community pantry

Jire Carreon , ABS-CBN News

Residents line up to get free breakfast food items at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral pantry at the Diocese of Cubao in Quezon City Tuesday. Churches have opened up pantries in their respective dioceses in support of the community pantries that have been set up to assist those who have lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.