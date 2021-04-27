Home > News MULTIMEDIA Aid to Manila jeepney drivers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2021 01:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jeepney drivers traversing the España-Blumentritt route receive food packs and money worth a day's boundary to a raffled few from members of the Manila Police District Station 4 on Tuesday. The initiative was organized to honor drivers ahead of Labor Day. Read More: COVID-19 pandemic cash aid jeepney drivers Manila Police District Station 4 Labor day multimedia multimedia photos /business/04/27/21/budget-deficit-widens-p321b-first-quarter/news/04/27/21/philippines-1-million-covid-cases-deaths-palace/sports/04/27/21/nba-richaun-holmes-leads-kings-mavericks/overseas/04/27/21/10-years-after-his-death-bin-laden-still-haunts-pakistan/life/04/27/21/nier-replicant-ver122474487139-is-out-now-heres-what-to-expect