Aid to Manila jeepney drivers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 01:23 PM

Jeepney drivers traversing the España-Blumentritt route receive food packs and money worth a day's boundary to a raffled few from members of the Manila Police District Station 4 on Tuesday. The initiative was organized to honor drivers ahead of Labor Day. 

