Oscar Lopez laid to rest

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A message of love to dad Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2023 04:10 PM Family and friends pay their last respects to Oscar M. Lopez, the late patriarch of the Lopez clan, in Taguig City on Wednesday. Lopez, former chairman emeritus, chairman and chief executive officer of Lopez Holdings Corporation and First Philippine Holdings Corporation, passed away at the age of 93 last April 22. Oscar M. Lopez passes away at 93 Oscar M. Lopez, in the eyes of his son Piki