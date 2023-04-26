Oscar Lopez laid to rest

MULTIMEDIA

A message of love to dad

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Family and friends pay their last respects to Oscar M. Lopez, the late patriarch of the Lopez clan, in Taguig City on Wednesday. Lopez, former chairman emeritus, chairman and chief executive officer of Lopez Holdings Corporation and First Philippine Holdings Corporation, passed away at the age of 93 last April 22.