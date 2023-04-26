MULTIMEDIA

LFS holds candle lighting protest against Balikatan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the League of Filipino Students from the University of the Philippines community hold a candle lighting protest on Wednesday against the ongoing Balikatan exercises and the US military presence in the country. US and Philippine troops on the same day in Zambales conducted for the first time a joint live-fire exercise in the disputed South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely.