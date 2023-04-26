Home > News MULTIMEDIA LFS holds candle lighting protest against Balikatan Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2023 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the League of Filipino Students from the University of the Philippines community hold a candle lighting protest on Wednesday against the ongoing Balikatan exercises and the US military presence in the country. US and Philippine troops on the same day in Zambales conducted for the first time a joint live-fire exercise in the disputed South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely. US, Philippine troops fire rockets at ship in largest-ever drills Read More: LFS League of Filipino Students protest candle lighting protest Balikatan /video/news/04/26/23/panukala-para-amyendahan-ang-k-12-isinusulong/sports/04/26/23/filipinas-u17-advance-to-2nd-round-of-asian-cup-qualifiers/news/04/26/23/doj-handang-irekomenda-na-makulong-si-bantag-sa-camp-crame/sports/04/26/23/nu-on-rekindling-hs-rivalry-vs-ust-mas-competitive-ngayon/video/news/04/26/23/cynthia-villar-nagsalita-tungkol-sa-viral-video-ng-pagkompronta-sa-sekyu