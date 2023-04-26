HIMARS fired at Balikatan 2023

Home > News MULTIMEDIA High Mobility Artillery Rocket fired at Balikatan 2023 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2023 04:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the press watch as soldiers fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the combined joint littoral live fire exercises at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales on Wednesday. The largest RP-US Balikatan Exercise to date, involving 17,600 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military, will be held until 28. US, Philippine troops fire rockets at ship in largest-ever drills Read More: High Mobility Artillery Rocket System HIMARS rocket Balikatan Exercise Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui San Antonio Zambales /life/04/26/23/freddie-mercurys-private-collection-to-be-sold-after-exhibit/news/04/26/23/8-anyos-na-na-kidnap-sa-qc-nasagip-sa-pasig/news/04/26/23/brace-for-hotter-days-in-may-pagasa/life/04/26/23/food-shorts-mango-habanero-chicken-and-more/sports/04/26/23/abed-suits-up-for-shopify-rebellion-at-berlin-major