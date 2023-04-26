HIMARS fired at Balikatan 2023

MULTIMEDIA

High Mobility Artillery Rocket fired at Balikatan 2023

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the press watch as soldiers fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the combined joint littoral live fire exercises at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales on Wednesday. The largest RP-US Balikatan Exercise to date, involving 17,600 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military, will be held until 28.