MULTIMEDIA
Soldiers install checkpoints ahead of May 9 election
Merly Manos, AFP
Posted at Apr 26 2022 12:22 PM
Soldiers monitor a checkpoint in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Monday, ahead of the May 9 presidential elections. Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard are preparing to ensure safety and security around the country with barely 2 weeks left before the national election.
- /sports/04/26/22/jimuel-pacquiao-ready-for-hollywood-fight-night
- /news/04/26/22/cebu-jail-guards-tumulong-sa-mga-biktima-ng-bagyo
- /life/04/26/22/wonderland-plaza-bagong-summer-attraction-sa-tarlac
- /news/04/26/22/makabayan-backs-10-more-senatorial-candidates
- /sports/04/26/22/nba-doncic-mavs-crush-jazz-for-3-2-series-lead