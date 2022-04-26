MULTIMEDIA

Soldiers install checkpoints ahead of May 9 election

Merly Manos, AFP

Soldiers monitor a checkpoint in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Monday, ahead of the May 9 presidential elections. Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard are preparing to ensure safety and security around the country with barely 2 weeks left before the national election.