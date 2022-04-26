Manila City Jail launches non-contact booth

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A kiss through the glass ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2022 08:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) kisses his wife through a glass barrier during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dormitory on Tuesday. The booth is part of the jail’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures with each inmate given 15 minutes to talk with visitors. Read More: Manila City Jail PDL Person Deprived of Liberty non-contact booth /sports/04/26/22/uaap-dominant-nu-steamrolls-ust-keeps-final-4-hopes-alive/business/04/26/22/musk-owned-twitter-will-have-to-respect-eu-laws/news/04/26/22/ph-logs123-new-covid-cases-lowest-daily-tally-since-may-2020/video/news/04/26/22/umento-hiling-para-sa-mga-manggagawa-sa-calabarzon-bicol/news/04/26/22/comelec-exempts-fuel-subsidy-program-from-spending-ban