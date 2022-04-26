Home  >  News

A kiss through the glass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 08:16 PM

Manila City Jail launches non-contact booth

A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) kisses his wife through a glass barrier during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dormitory on Tuesday. The booth is part of the jail’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures with each inmate given 15 minutes to talk with visitors.

