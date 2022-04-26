Ka Leody, Walden pay courtesy call to Mayor Vico

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Partido Lakas ng Masa bets visit Pasig Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2022 05:54 PM | Updated as of Apr 26 2022 06:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello pay a courtesy visit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at the city hall on Tuesday. De Guzman and Bello are in Pasig to meet supporters as the national elections near. Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign national elections Leody de Guzman Vico Sotto Leody de Guzman Walden Bello Pasig courtesy call /sports/04/26/22/2022-asia-pacific-super-quest-to-be-a-one-day-event/life/04/26/22/travel-shorts-wishlisted-stays-new-cebu-condo/sports/04/26/22/ncaa-letran-survives-san-sebastian-to-stay-unbeaten/overseas/04/26/22/cash-strapped-sri-lanka-to-sell-golden-visas/news/04/26/22/new-comelec-special-division-to-resolve-pdp-laban-row