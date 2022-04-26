Home  >  News

Partido Lakas ng Masa bets visit Pasig

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 05:54 PM | Updated as of Apr 26 2022 06:18 PM

Ka Leody, Walden pay courtesy call to Mayor Vico

Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello pay a courtesy visit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at the city hall on Tuesday. De Guzman and Bello are in Pasig to meet supporters as the national elections near. 

