Ka Leody, Walden pay courtesy call to Mayor Vico

MULTIMEDIA

Partido Lakas ng Masa bets visit Pasig

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello pay a courtesy visit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at the city hall on Tuesday. De Guzman and Bello are in Pasig to meet supporters as the national elections near.