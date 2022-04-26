COVID-19 2nd booster shot rolls out in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 jab inquiry George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2022 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wishing to get COVID-19 jabs inquire at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on Tuesday. The health department has started to roll out second booster shots for the immunocompromised A1 and A2 groups consisting of health workers and senior citizens, as additional protection against the possibility of another surge next month. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine booster shot coronavirus booster COVID-19 booster 2nd booster shot Manila /news/04/26/22/isko-hopeful-he-can-pull-surprise-win-in-may-polls/news/04/26/22/its-final-sc-affirms-anti-terror-law-ruling/sports/04/26/22/uaap-ups-lucero-unfazed-by-rough-second-round/business/04/26/22/presyo-ng-baboy-ilang-klase-ng-gulay-tumaas/entertainment/04/26/22/jane-at-rk-ibinahagi-kung-ano-sexy-isa-isat-isa