COVID-19 jab inquiry

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 04:13 PM

COVID-19 2nd booster shot rolls out in Manila

People wishing to get COVID-19 jabs inquire at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on Tuesday. The health department has started to roll out second booster shots for the immunocompromised A1 and A2 groups consisting of health workers and senior citizens, as additional protection against the possibility of another surge next month. 

