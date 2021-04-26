Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2021 05:21 PM

QC launches mobile vaccination clinics

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside a mobile vaccination clinic at Bulacan Street in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Monday. The Quezon City government launched 3 mobile vaccination clinics to assist citizens having difficulty registering online and those residing in hard-to-reach areas of the city. More than 124,616 residents have been vaccinated as of April 20, 2021, according to QCProtektodo vaccine tracker. 

