QC launches mobile vaccination clinics

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside a mobile vaccination clinic at Bulacan Street in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Monday. The Quezon City government launched 3 mobile vaccination clinics to assist citizens having difficulty registering online and those residing in hard-to-reach areas of the city. More than 124,616 residents have been vaccinated as of April 20, 2021, according to QCProtektodo vaccine tracker.