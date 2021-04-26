Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC launches mobile vaccination clinics Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2021 05:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside a mobile vaccination clinic at Bulacan Street in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Monday. The Quezon City government launched 3 mobile vaccination clinics to assist citizens having difficulty registering online and those residing in hard-to-reach areas of the city. More than 124,616 residents have been vaccinated as of April 20, 2021, according to QCProtektodo vaccine tracker. 3 mobile vaccination clinic inilunsad sa Quezon City Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Quezon City mobile vaccination clinic Bulacan Street in Barangay Payatas COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccination /news/04/26/21/philippine-senators-hit-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea/entertainment/04/26/21/isa-kang-anghel-angel-moved-to-tears-by-cancer-patients-scholars-she-has-helped/sports/04/26/21/ilocos-norte-holds-beach-volleyball-workshop-for-local-players-officials/news/04/26/21/manila-govt-sends-nearly-3000-food-boxes-for-residents-relocated-in-cavite-bulacan/news/04/26/21/dfa-covid19-cases-overseas-april262021