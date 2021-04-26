MULTIMEDIA
Extension hospital is also full
Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Posted at Apr 26 2021 08:19 PM
Patients, seated beside their guardians, are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute on Monday in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. The number of daily cases has slowed in the last two weeks under a stricter lockdown in the national Capital Region (NCR) but hospitals are still above the ideal operating capacity.
