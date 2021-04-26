Home > News MULTIMEDIA Queuing for aid inside the culverts Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2021 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People stay inside culverts lined up along Kalayaan Avenue during a sudden downpour while queuing at a community pantry in Quezon City on Monday afternoon. The community pantry, organized by the neighborhood organization, called "Samahan ng Mamamayan ng Maparaan", aims to assist residents of Barangay Central in Quezon City. DOH wants health guidelines for community pantries Read More: Community pantry Samahan ng Mamamayan ng Maparaan Kalayaan Avenue /news/04/26/21/dfa-covid19-cases-overseas-april262021/news/04/26/21/malacanang-warns-officials-red-tagging-elcac/news/04/26/21/maginhawa-pantry-balak-gawing-drop-off-point-donasyon/news/04/26/21/78-protests-filed-vs-china-since-duterte-took-office-dfa/news/04/26/21/pagtatalo-ng-magkapatid-at-pinsan-nauwi-sa-barilan-1-patay