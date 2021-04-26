MULTIMEDIA

Queuing for aid inside the culverts

Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News

People stay inside culverts lined up along Kalayaan Avenue during a sudden downpour while queuing at a community pantry in Quezon City on Monday afternoon. The community pantry, organized by the neighborhood organization, called "Samahan ng Mamamayan ng Maparaan", aims to assist residents of Barangay Central in Quezon City.