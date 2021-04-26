Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Queuing for aid inside the culverts

Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2021 05:11 PM

Queuing for aid inside the culverts

People stay inside culverts lined up along Kalayaan Avenue during a sudden downpour while queuing at a community pantry in Quezon City on Monday afternoon. The community pantry, organized by the neighborhood organization, called "Samahan ng Mamamayan ng Maparaan", aims to assist residents of Barangay Central in Quezon City. 

Read More:  Community pantry   Samahan ng Mamamayan ng Maparaan   Kalayaan Avenue  