Braving the heat for free anti-rabies shots

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents brave the heat as they avail of free anti-rabies shots for their fur babies during "Kalinga sa Maynila" at De Pinedo Street in San Andres, Manila on Tuesday. Different local government agencies participated in the event to provide assistance on health, employment and general legal services.