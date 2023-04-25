MULTIMEDIA
Braving the heat for free anti-rabies shots
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 25 2023 01:54 PM
Residents brave the heat as they avail of free anti-rabies shots for their fur babies during "Kalinga sa Maynila" at De Pinedo Street in San Andres, Manila on Tuesday. Different local government agencies participated in the event to provide assistance on health, employment and general legal services.
