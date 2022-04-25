DOH rolls out 2nd COVID-19 booster shots

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Second COVID-19 booster shots administered to immunocompromised people Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 25 2022 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Cembo Health Center in Makati City starts to accept immunocompromised residents for their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday. The rollout of second booster shots was held in a limited number of venues in Metro Manila, with the DOH aiming to cover up to 690,000 from such priority groups as the immunocompromised, the elderly, and health workers. PH rolls out 2nd COVID booster for immunocompromised Read More: COVID19 Makati Cembo Health Center COVID19 vaccine second booster COVID-19 coronavirus booster booster shot second booster shot 2nd booster 2nd booster shot /news/04/25/22/comelec-withholds-p15-m-payout-to-debate-contractor/spotlight/04/25/22/good-governance-call-not-necessarily-appealing-to-public-analyst/entertainment/04/25/22/penthouse-star-kim-young-dae-gets-first-lead-role/business/04/25/22/penalties-eyed-for-bus-lines-over-window-hour-mess/news/04/25/22/new-covid-omicron-subvariants-will-cause-surge-octa