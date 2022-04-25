DOH rolls out 2nd COVID-19 booster shots

MULTIMEDIA

Second COVID-19 booster shots administered to immunocompromised people

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Cembo Health Center in Makati City starts to accept immunocompromised residents for their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday. The rollout of second booster shots was held in a limited number of venues in Metro Manila, with the DOH aiming to cover up to 690,000 from such priority groups as the immunocompromised, the elderly, and health workers.



