DOH rolls out 2nd COVID-19 booster shots

Second COVID-19 booster shots administered to immunocompromised people

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2022 05:44 PM

The Cembo Health Center in Makati City starts to accept immunocompromised residents for their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday. The rollout of second booster shots was held in a limited number of venues in Metro Manila, with the DOH aiming to cover up to 690,000 from such priority groups as the immunocompromised, the elderly, and health workers.


 

