Church tells voters to follow their conscience

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People pass in front of Sta. Ana Church with a banner urging residents to vote wisely in the coming elections, on April 25, 2022 in Manila. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has urged Filipinos to vote with their conscience and fight disinformation as May 9 draws near.