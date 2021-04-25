Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rush to build Manila's COVID-19 Field Hospital

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2021 07:08 PM

Rush to build Manila's COVID-19 Field Hospital

Men work on the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park on Sunday. The 336-bed COVID facility will cater to mild and moderate COVID-19 patients to help decongest hospitals.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital   Burnham Green   Rizal Park  