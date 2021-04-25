Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rush to build Manila's COVID-19 Field Hospital Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 25 2021 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Men work on the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park on Sunday. The 336-bed COVID facility will cater to mild and moderate COVID-19 patients to help decongest hospitals. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital Burnham Green Rizal Park /sports/04/25/21/volleyball-federation-to-start-covid-19-testing-ahead-of-tryouts/video/sports/04/25/21/kai-sotto-maglalaro-sa-national-basketball-league-sa-australia/video/overseas/04/25/21/bayanihan-ng-community-pantry-umabot-hanggang-timor-leste/life/04/25/21/covid-stricken-pnpa-attends-graduation-quarantine/news/04/25/21/parlade-badoy-pinatigil-magsalita-kaugnay-sa-community-pantries